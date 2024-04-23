Injury Toll In Russian Missile Strike On Dnipro District Rises To Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured by an enemy missile strike on the Dnipro district has increased to eight.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of those injured in the Dnipro district has increased. Eight people have been injured so far," he wrote.

He noted that a 23-year-old woman had been seriously wounded. Three men, 32, 43 and 47 years old, were also injured. They are in fair condition.

Lysak recalled that the Russians had also attacked the Nikopol district, firing artillery five times, using kamikaze drones more than 15 times and dropping munitions from unmanned aerial vehicles three times.

"Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovsk village communities came under attack. Two people were injured," he said.

According to him, a five-story building, 16 private houses and five outbuildings were damaged.

On April 23, the Russian military struck the Dnipro district, wounding four people. All of them were hospitalized.