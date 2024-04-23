War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 56 Attacks On Tuesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces on Tuesday repelled 56 attacks from the Russian army in five sectors, most of them on the Novopavlivka axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Tuesday, April 23, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, 60 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines during the day.

Ukrainian aircraft struck 15 Russian troops concentration areas, whereas Ukrainian rocket forces hit five enemy targets, among them a ground-based drone control station, a weapons and military equipment concentration area, a troop concentration area and an air defense system.

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched 4 missile strikes, 60 air strikes and 46 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against the positions of Ukrainian defenders and populated areas.