KRAFTON And Zeptolab Officially Announce The Launch Of The Bullet Echo India Game In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 23rd, 2024: Having chartered the top place since itâ€TMs soft launch earlier this month, KRAFTON India, in collaboration with ZeptoLab, has today announced the official launch of Bullet Echo India. This exciting top-down shooter mobile game is made especially for Indian gamers, offering an immersive experience with special features just for the Indian community.



On the official launch of Bullet Echo India, Anuj Sahani, says, "We are thrilled by the response to Bullet Echo India since its soft launch earlier this month; the positive response from players and the rankings are a testament to KRAFTON's deep understanding of Indian gamers' preferences.â€ He further added, â€œThis game represents a breakthrough, not only for its innovative gameplay but also for the significant contribution of women developers on our team. Their talent and dedication have truly set a new standard in the industry."



Bullet Echo India is a multiplayer PvP tactical top-down shooter game where players team up, strategize, and fight in action-packed battles to be the last team standing, like a battle royale. Since its soft launch on April 4th, the game has quickly soared to the top spot in the 'Top Free,' 'Action,' and 'New' categories on the Google Play Store!



The game features four Indian-themed skins for heroes, Maharani Sparkle, Dancer Mirage and Raja Slayer which include elements of Indiaâ€TMs rich culture and history. In a unique collaboration with BGMI, the hero Stalker receives a BGMI skin, blending in elements from Indiaâ€TMs beloved battle royale title into the Bullet Echo universe.



With plans for continuous updates and events tied to Indian festivals, â€œBullet Echo Indiaâ€ promises to keep players at the edge of their seats yet.



Moreover, the game's popularity has sparked enthusiasm among gaming influencers in India. Several well-known influencers, including Thug, will be producing engaging content for their YouTube audiences during the official launch.



Thrilled to collaborate with KRAFTON for the launch of Bullet Echo India, Animesh Agarwal, CEO- s8ul says, "We are proud to be a part of KRAFTON's continued contribution to the game industry in India. With our engagement for new games like Bullet Echo, we aim to further elevate the gaming experience and bring innovative entertainment to gamers across the country. S8ul creators are thrilled to be a part of this expanding ecosystem, and we can't wait to see the game's success in this dynamic marketâ€





ABOUT KRAFTON, Inc.



Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON MontrÃ©al Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, and Flyway Games. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTONâ€TMs platforms and services.

Company :-Edelman

User :- Abhishek Verma

Email :...