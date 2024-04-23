Kuwait's Amir Receives Jordan Highest Award From King Abdullah II

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 23 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AL-Sabah received Al-Hussein Necklace from Jordanian King Abdullah II. Al-Hussein Necklace is the highest civilian medal in the Kingdom of Jordan. (pick up previous) aa

