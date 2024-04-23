Kuwait's Amir, Jordan King Hold Official Session Of Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 23 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Jordanian King Abdullah II held an official session of talks Tuesday, at Basman Palace.

During the talks, both sides touched on the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of boosting cooperation to serve the aspirations of the two peoples.

His Highness the Amir congratulated King Abdullah II on the 25th anniversary of his coronation, praising Jordan's achievements under his wise leadership.

The talks were attended by His Highness the Amir's official delegation. (pick up previous)

