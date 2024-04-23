Israeli Occupation Kills Two People S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 23 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation killed a woman and a child, and wounded some others when it targeted a house in Hanine, south of Lebanon, National News Agency (NNA) reported Tuesday.

Israel's air aid destroyed the house, killing the woman and a female child, and wounded six others, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the agency quoted the Lebanese resistance as saying that it targeted some Israeli soldiers in some areas.

Since the Operation Al-Aqsa Floods on October 7, there have been military confrontations between Israeli occupation and the resistance in the southern areas. (end)

