KAS Condemns Occupation Continued Heinous War Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' continued heinous war crimes in the Gaza Strip, most recently the discovery of mass graves in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.According to the Saudi Press Agency, the ministry emphasized that the failure of the international community to activate accountability mechanisms towards the Israeli occupation's violations of the rules of international law will only result in more violations and exacerbate humanitarian tragedies and destruction, reiterating the Kingdom's demand that the international community assume its responsibility to stop the Israeli occupation's attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip and hold it accountable for the massacres it has committed.