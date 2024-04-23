Omani Higher Education Ministry Delegation Visits Applied Sciences Private University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation in the Sultanate of Oman visited the Applied Sciences Private University (ASU) on Tuesday.The ASU President, Samiha Jarrah, briefed the delegation on the university, its programs and achievements.University President Assistant for International Relationships?, Feras El Hajji, highlighted the ASU key international partnerships and joint programs, noting that the university is the first among Jordanian private universities in scientific research and publication in terms of the number of papers published in Scopus and 77 percent of them belong to the highest categories Q1 and Q2 according to the latest statistics of the global classification QS.In turn, the Omani delegation commended the ASU's keenness on academic sobriety and the sophistication of learning outcomes, the diversity of students' nationalities and the university's ability to facilitate their integration and engagement in a single university environment, the remarkable increase in the volume of student exchange with various countries, and the leading projects at the university, such as the microscopic anatomy laboratory, which is considered the first of its kind and the most advanced in the Middle East.