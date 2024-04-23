Chinese Academic Delegation Visits Zarqa University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, April 23 (Petra) -- A Chinese academic delegation consisting of several universities visited Zarqa University on Tuesday to discuss ways of academic and research cooperation.The delegation was received by University President, Nidhal Al Ramahi, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Alaeddin Sadeq, and Vice President for Administrative Affairs Dr. Nidal Eshah.Al Ramahi briefed the members of the visiting delegation on the university, its faculties and the specializations taught there, indicating that the university is now one of the largest private universities in Jordan in terms of area and numbers of students, faculty members and staff, in addition to the university's excellence in scientific research, scientific publishing and prestigious scientific conferences.He emphasized the university's keenness to build cooperation and partnerships with various Arab and international universities in various academic, research and scientific fields, pointing out that the university has a large cooperation network with many universities and scientific and research institutions with the aim of transferring and exchanging scientific, research and technological expertise.For his part, the members of the delegation lauded the high level of the university and its distinguished reputation and achievements at the international level, looking forward to further cooperation and exchange of expertise.On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation members toured the university facilities, including the library unit, the computer center, the pharmaceutical research center, the energy research center and the Faculty of Dentistry, while Al Ramahi presented shields of appreciation to the members of the visiting delegation.