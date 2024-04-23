Israel Launches Violent Airstrikes On Gaza's Beit Lahia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 23 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation warplanes launched violent airstrikes on Beit Lahia city in the northern Gaza Strip, with explosions sounding in several areas.A number of citizens were injured when the occupation warplanes targeted dozens of citizens waiting for aid in Beit Lahia.The Israeli occupation army said on Tuesday that it had ordered new evacuations in the Beit Lahia area, north of the Gaza Strip.The occupation army added in a warning to citizens in Beit Lahia that the evacuated places are dangerous combat zones."An urgent warning to those in the Beit Lahia area in blocks 1778, 1774, 1761 and 1765, you are in a dangerous combat zone," the army continued.The army emphasized that it "will act with great force against terrorist infrastructure and sabotage elements in the area."