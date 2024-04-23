Israeli Air Strike On Southern Lebanon Kills Woman, Injures 8

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Apr. 23 (Petra) -- A woman was martyred and eight people, including children, were injured on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Hanin in southern Lebanon.A Lebanese security source said that the Israeli airstrike targeted an inhabited house, killing a woman and injuring eight others, some of them seriously, adding that removing the rubble is ongoing in search of possible victims.He added that an airstrike on the town of Blida was recorded, and that the Israeli shelling also targeted Wadi al-Bayad and the Saqiya area in the town of Houla.