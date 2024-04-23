King's Visits To Governorates Highlight Silver Jubilee Achievements-Mubaidin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 23 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communications, Dr. Muhannad Mubaidin, said His Majesty King Abdullah II's visits to the governorates highlight, continue and build on achievements made during the King's Silver Jubilee and aim to check on services provided in light of the multiple transformations, which the Kingdom witnessed during two and a half decades.During the Government Communication Forum on Tuesday, Mubaidin stressed Jordan's "unwavering" stance, led by His Majesty, to stop the war on Gaza, protect civilians, and continue delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the strip.Mubaidin, who is also the government's official spokesperson, referred to His Majesty's continued efforts with leaders across the world and his call on the international community to intensify efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and warn of the escalation danger in the region.Noting Jordan's continued relief role in supporting Gaza people, he said Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army, in coordination with Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), sent a humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza on Monday, which included 51 trucks carrying food and relief supplies, in addition to JAF's airdrops in Gaza.In response to a question, the minister affirmed the government "did not stop anyone for participating in the solidarity marches with Gaza people," adding that official and popular positions are "harmonious' on the necessity of halting Israeli aggression against Gaza from the first day of the war.