Jordan Customs Denies Imposing Fees On Border Crossing Departures

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- The Jordan Customs Tuesday denied imposing new fees on departures through all border crossings contrary to what is being circulated.According to a statement, the Jordan Customs that rumours regarding additional fees at crossings are "misleading and inaccurate," urging Jordanians "not to pay attention to misleading news" and seek news from reliable sources through the official website of the Jordan Customs.