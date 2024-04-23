Investment Minister Meets Singapore Business Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- Investment Minister Kholoud Al-Saqqaf said on Tuesday that Jordan and Singapore maintained solid relations, especially in the economic field, and the ministry seeks to further cement cooperation and utilize a signed free trade agreement to promote investments in both countries.She spoke at a meeting with a Singaporean business delegation, who are visiting the Kingdom to take a first-hand look at the business environment and opportunities for Singaporean companies, the ministry said in a statement.The visit followed a recent trip by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah to Singapore, during which the businessmen met with relevant Jordanian government bodies and private sector companies.Jordan, the minister said, is a magnet of investors in a host of sectors, including energy, noting that the Investment Environment Law offers many privileges and incentives for new ventures and expansion of existing businesses, with the aim of enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and lure in foreign capital.She pointed to promising investment opportunities, adding that the Ministry had announced on its platform (invest) 36 pectorally and geographically diverse opportunities with a volume of $1.4 billion, in addition to 17 promising and priority sectors and partnership projects between the public and private sectors.Al-Saqqaf reviewed her ministry's efforts towards an investor-friendly economy as well as the legislative and executive development in the investment field in line with the economic modernization vision 2033.