Jordan Welcomes Independent Review Committee's Report On UNRWA Neutrality

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- Jordan Tuesday welcomed the findings on the neutrality and professionalism of UNRWA and the irreplaceability of the UN agency as stated in the report of the Independent Review Committee of UNRWA.The Ministry of the Foreign Ministry official spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, said, "The report is evidence of the appreciation of the United Nations and the entire international community for the role of UNRWA towards more than five million Palestinian refugees in its five areas of operations."The report was issued by the independent review committee formed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and headed by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.Qudah added that UNRWA, whose 178 of its staff were killed by the Israeli war on Gaza, is the "backbone of humanitarian efforts in Gaza and it alone has the knowledge, capacity and infrastructure to support over two million Palestinians in Gaza facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster since October 7.He urged countries that had suspended their aid to UNRWA, to resume providing financial support to the UN agency, stressing that the Israeli government's "disinformation campaign" against UNRWA, should not affect global public opinion towards it.He praised the role of donor countries in providing financial support to the agency to continue providing its "indispensable" humanitarian services to Palestinian refugees, especially those in embattled Gaza.Qudah added that UNRWA "must continue its mandate as long as the plight of Palestinian refugees continues."