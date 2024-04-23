Man Wanted In Ruwaished Drug Case Turns Himself In

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- One of eight men wanted on drug-related charges, whose photos were published and circulated in January, turned himself in to the Anti-Narcotics Department on Tuesday, the Public Security Department's media spokesman said.He said the convicted man, Saud Al-Ghayath, was associated with regional drug trafficking and smuggling gangs, which operated in Manshiyet Al-Ghayath in the eastern Ruwaished district, and he was classified as "very dangerous and armed."Al-Ghayath, who was facing eight criminal changes, including importing and trafficking drug substances, joining international and regional gangs, resisting and shooting on officers, surrendered after searches and tracking the movements of the eight fugitives.He was sentenced by the state Security Court to a 15-year jail term on two offenses.The spokesman said investigations and work are underway to gather information about the remaining fugitives.