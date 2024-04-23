Video: UAE School Director Delivers Books, Laptops To Flood-Hit Students

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 2:30 PM

Last updated: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 9:52 PM

With school supplies swept away in flood , it had been impossible for some Sharjah students to attend classes, even online. But a school director went above and beyond the call of duty to help: She personally delivered books and laptops, lifting the spirits of storm-hit families.

Hessa Al Zarihi, director of the Zayed Educational Complex in Sharjah, has earned the praise of the community as she went from one hotel to another to bring the supplies to students and families who had to leave everything behind when floods submerged their homes.

Many residents of the emirate's Al Suyoh community were relocated to hotels after a raging wadi swept across their neighbourhood during the records rains last week.

"She did a beautiful initiative ... that enabled students to continue their studies remotely," Faisal Al Salman, father of a student, told Khaleej Times.

Al Zarihi also checked on students' conditions over the phone and created a social platform where parents can express their needs, he said.

The books and laptop came with a cake for the family, too. On it was a message that said: "Keep going."

"It was one of the most touching gestures that deeply moved our hearts during such difficult circumstances," Al Salman said.

Mohammed Al Qasim, general manager of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, lauded the gesture and called Al Zarihi an "inspiring role model" in a post he shared on X:

"We are proud to have inspiring models in our educational field who have embraced education as a great mission," Al Qasim said.

A mother of a student thanked Al Zarihi "for her dedication".

"She greeted my daughter, Noora, and gave her a gift to uplift her spirits. We are truly fortunate to have her," she said.

