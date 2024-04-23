(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Graid Technology Announces Software Update, Delivers Enhanced Levels of Data Integrity and Business Continuity With SupremeRAID(TM) v1.6, Double Failure Protection Guarantees Seamless Access to Vital Data, Empowering Customers With Reliability and Peace of Mind



Graid Technology, the award-winning data protection provider and developer of the only RAID card to offer customers access to the full performance of NVMe SSDs, is proud to announce its new software release, SupremeRAIDTM v1.6. This new feature set addresses critical data integrity issues associated with double failures in RAID configurations.





Announcing SupremeRAIDTM Software Release v1.6

New double failure protection provides maximum RAID stability with minimal impact on overall system performance.

A double failure occurs when a RAID system experiences a power outage or an unclean shutdown during the rebuilding of data from a previous disk failure. Traditionally, RAID systems utilize a persistent journal to log every I/O transaction and its corresponding parity. This method ensures that in-progress I/O operations and their parities can be recovered. The use of a single device to store this persistent journal has become a significant single point of failure and a bottleneck in modern NVMe SSD RAID configurations. Until now, this challenge has remained unaddressed in the market. With SupremeRAIDTM v1.6, the distributed journal feature is designed to eliminate this single point of failure and significantly improve performance bottlenecks by distributing data and parity across all disks in a RAID group and redundantly journaling to provide

maximum RAID stability with minimal impact on overall system performance.

"With data and parity already distributed across every disk in a RAID group," said Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology, "our new distributed journal feature is the perfect design to ensure maximum data integrity while maintaining high performance levels."

Graid Technology is excited to announce that it will commence the distribution of the SupremeRAIDTM v1.6 beta version to its OEM customers and key global accounts in early May. The public release of SupremeRAIDTM v1.6 is scheduled for late June. This new version will simultaneously be available for all Graid Technology products.

Graid Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Winners of the esteemed Tech Trailblazers Storage Award for 2023 and the 2023 Golden Award at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance, SupremeRAIDTM performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAIDTM card delivers 28 million IOPS and 260GB/s of throughput.



or connect with us on

Twitter

or

LinkedIn .

