Jordan Sends 51-Truck Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Monday sent a humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).

The convoy consists of 51 trucks, carrying food and relief supplies, to meet the needs of the residents in the war-torn Gaza. The supplies will be distributed by the relevant authorities in the Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The dispatch of the convoy comes within the framework of efforts made by Jordan to deliver aid to people experiencing difficult living conditions, to support and assist the resilience of Palestinians, and to mitigate the impact of the Israeli war on the Strip.

JAF reiterated that it will continue sending relief aid to Gaza whether by flights from Marka Airport towards Egypt's Al Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

Earlier in April, Jordan, through JHCO, had dispatched two land convoys to Gaza with 205 trucks in total which carried food assistance to the besieged strip.

