Schweizer Electronic AG: Expansion of the Executive Board – Appointment of Mr. Thomas Gottwald as new member of the Executive Board

Schramberg, 23 April 2024 - The Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG has appointed Mr. Thomas Gottwald to the Executive Board as CTO (Chief Technology Officer) for a period of 3 years with effect from 1 May 2024. Mr. Thomas Gottwald has been working at Schweizer Electronic AG for over 30 years. In his previous positions he has contributed significantly to the development of the p2 Pack embedding technology, which is groundbreaking for our company. Mr. Gottwald startet his career in 1991 in process technology and after various achievements - such as the introduction of HDI technology at SCHWEIZER - he took over responsibility for our future technologies as Director of Innovations. In his most recent role as Vice President Technology, Gottwald was responsible for Innovations, Product Management, IP-Management and the Front End. "We are very pleased to have Thomas Gottwald as our CTO and to have further strengthened the technological expertise of our Executive Board", said Dr. Stefan Krauss, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



About SCHWEIZER



Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical

and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

For further information please contact:

Elisabeth Trik

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 512 302

Mail: ...

Visit our website:

Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr

