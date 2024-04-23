China Railway Construction Corporation: Breakthroughs In Early 2024 Drive The Railways Modernisation

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



EQS Newswire / 23/04/2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited provides transportation infrastructure construction services, spanning railways, highways, urban tracks, and real estate development and materials trading. China Railway 11th Bureau Group Co., Ltd is CRCC's subsidiary that offers infrastructure construction services, including designing, developing, and constructing houses, roads, tunnels, municipal public works, etc.

For more information, please visit the official website:





23/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

