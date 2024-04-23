EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

Redcare Pharmacy's eHealth-CardLink solution approved by gematik today.

Fully digital redemption method to be integrated in Redcare's Shop Apotheke mobile app in Germany.

Expected to be available for customers by early May. Redcare ideally positioned to serve e-Rx customers in the multi-billion-euro German prescription market. Sevenum, the Netherlands, 23 April 2024. Today, Redcare Pharmacy

has successfully obtained the provider approval by the gematik for its eHealth-CardLink solution, while its development partner eHealth Experts simultaneously received the product approval. This innovative redemption method ensures that patients in Germany have access to a low-threshold, fully digital channel to obtain prescription drugs from their pharmacy of choice. Redcare's eHealth-CardLink solution will be launched in its mobile app for customers in Germany by early May, following the implementation of all necessary technical and process steps. Redcare Pharmacy's CEO, Olaf Heinrich comments:“This is a significant milestone for Redcare Pharmacy as well as for the broader digital transformation of the healthcare landscape in Germany. The complete benefits of a digitised prescription can now be fully realised by patients. By simply using the eGK health card, a smartphone and our app patients can redeem their prescription from anywhere and at any time.” The eHealth-CardLink solution is an additional redemption method for e-prescriptions to the existing eGK plug-in solution available in brick-and-mortar pharmacies, the gematik app and the printed version of the e-prescription with QR code. Customers of online pharmacies will still be able to use the gematik app or scan the QR code on the printed prescription. However, use of the eHealth-CardLink option does not require an eGK PIN – needed to use the gematik app – and provides a paperless, fully digital redemption journey. The e-prescription has been mandatory since January 2024, significantly accelerating the adoption rate by healthcare professionals. It is estimated that more than 70% of prescriptions issued to patients with statutory health insurance are now electronic. The German pharmaceutical market for prescription drugs is one of the largest in Europe, with an estimated volume of around EUR 50 billion. "Our solution meets the growing demand for digital, convenient and secure healthcare solutions and promises significant growth opportunities for us over the coming years", Olaf Heinrich added.

About Redcare Pharmacy Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven. As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 11 million active customers a wide range of more than 150,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.



