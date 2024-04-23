SIG Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

SIG's 2024 Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

23.04.2024 / 17:53 CET/CEST

Media Release

23 April 2024 SIG's 2024 Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors At the 2024 Annual General Meeting held today, the shareholders of SIG voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors. 280,786,163 votes or approximately 73.45 percent of SIG's share capital were represented in person or by proxy at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (“ 2024 AGM ”), which was held today at SIG's headquarters in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland. At the 2024 AGM, shareholders approved all proposals, including:

A cash dividend of CHF

0.48 per share, to be paid out of capital contribution reserves. The dividend is expected to be paid on 30 April 2024.





The maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Board of Directors for the period from the 2024 AGM to the 2025 AGM and for the Group Executive Board for financial year 2025 and, in an advisory vote, the 2023 Compensation Report.



The Swiss Non-Financial Matter Report for financial year 2023, on which shareholders were able to vote for the first time. Shareholders also re-elected all members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election at the at the 2024 AGM. Thomas Dittrich was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Andreas Umbach was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors for a further one-year term. Wah-Hui Chu, Matthias Währen and Werner Bauer were each (re-)elected as members of the Compensation Committee for a one-year term.

Investor contact: Ingrid McMahon

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +41 52 543 1224

Email: ...



Media contact: Andreas Hildenbrand

Lemongrass Communications

Tel: +41 44 202 5238

Email: ...cy

