CLIQ Digital AG: Supervisory Board approves Management Board contract extensions

23.04.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

CLIQ Digital AG: Supervisory Board approves Management Board contract extensions





DÜSSELDORF, 23 April 2024 - The Supervisory Board of CLIQ Digital AG yesterday unanimously decided to extend the appointments of Mr Luc Voncken (53) as CEO and Mr Ben Bos (62) as Member of the Management Board for five years until the 31 May 2029. With this renewed appointment, CLIQ Digital AG has ensured continuity and stability in its management and sent an important signal for the further development of the company. Luc Voncken has been CEO of CLIQ Digital AG since 20 November 2012 and Ben Bos has been a member of the Management Board since 11 July 2014. Supervisory Board statement “We are delighted that Luc and Ben will continue the success story of CLIQ Digital in the coming years,” said Dr Mathias Schlichting, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CLIQ Digital AG.“Together with their first-class team, they have played a decisive role in recent years in the development and sustainable orientation towards a successful future.”

About CLIQ Digital The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company that distributes subscription-based streaming services that bundle films & series, music, audio books, sports and games to consumers worldwide. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content via its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ has become a specialist in online advertising and the design of streaming services tailored to specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 170 people from 40 different countries as of 31 December 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A35JS4, ISIN: DE000A35JS40) and is a member of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. Visit our website Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ Digital. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

