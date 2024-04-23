5 More Candidates File Nominations For Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Apr 23 (IANS) Days before the deadline, five more candidates filed nomination papers from the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday, taking the total number of aspirants for the seat to seven.

While Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, Jibran Dar, Shahnaz Hussain Bhat, and Shamim Ahmad Parray filed their nomination papers as Independent candidates, Younis Ahmad Mir submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer as a candidate of the Bharat Jodo Party.

The last date for filing nomination papers in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency is April 25.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on April 26, and nominations can be withdrawn by or before 3 p.m. on April 29.

Voting is scheduled to be held in the constituency on May 13 under the fourth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.