Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Advances Abuse Deterrent Tech Addressing Fentanyl Epidemic

Fentanyl is a potent opioid that is associated with a significant risk of abuse and overdose, contributing to a major drug crisis in the United States

Fentanyl has legitimate medical uses in managing severe and chronic pain in medical settings such as hospitals and surgical procedures

NTRB is advancing its AVERSA(TM) technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure to opioids and other drugs with abuse potential NTRB was recently granted a patent for AVERSA(TM), strengthening its intellectual property portfolio in the United States and globally across 45 countries

Fentanyl, a potent opioid, poses a significant problem due to its potential for abuse with a high risk of overdose – even in small quantities.

Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB)

is advancing its AVERSA(TM) technology that features aversive agents to prevent abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure to drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

“AVERSA is a platform technology that can be deployed in almost any transdermal product that carries a risk of abuse or misuse. It is our mission to reduce the risk profile of these drugs while ensuring availability for patients that need them,” said NTRB CEO Gareth Sheridan in recent...

