Esgbreaks Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Releases Q4, Year-End 2023 Results Schedules Earnings Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, is reporting its Q4 2023 and annual 2023 financial results and operational achievements. Highlights of the report include completion of the Fraser Valley Biogas Expansion, with record monthly production achieved during February 2024; securing a five-year organic waste-processing agreement with the city of Abbotsford; signing a loan agreement for funding of up to $3.5 million to support the GrowTEC expansion project; and the execution of a contribution agreement with Natural Resources Canada related to $10.5 million of funding to support the development of the Pacific Coast Renewables RNG expansion project. Highlights of the financial report include revenues of $2.3 million for Q4 and $8.4 million for fiscal year 2023; net loss of $1.8 million for Q4 and $4.7 million fiscal year 2023;

adjusted EBITDA of $nil for Q4 and $0.8 million for fiscal year 2023. EverGen hasalso scheduled a results conference call to begin today at 10 a.m. ET. EverGen CEO Mischa Zajtmann will host the call.“[Last year] was a pivotal year for EverGen as we were able to successfully bring the Fraser Valley Biogas project online,” says EverGen CEO Mischa Zajtmann in the press release.“As we ramp up Fraser Valley Biogas and continue to advance our project pipeline, we have set the foundation for continued growth in 2024.”

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,

EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information about EverGen and its products, visit

