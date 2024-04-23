RSIC (RSIC.GENESIS.RUNE), A Runes Protocol, Will Be Initially Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list RSIC on the Runes Zone. For all CoinW users, the RSIC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 22nd April 2024, at 19:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of RSIC, we are launching the“Join the RSIC bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Exploring the Flourishing Market of Bitcoin-Derived Tokens GENESIS is a dynamic token associated with the groundbreaking Bitcoin Virtual Machine (BVM) project. Developed by Runecoin, GENESIS has rapidly garnered attention within the cryptocurrency community, boasting an impressive following of 340,000 on Twitter.

The RSIC project distributed 21,000 inscriptions to the Ordinals community two months ago, marking the inception of GENESIS. Now, as the project progresses, the 8th inscription, GENESIS, is being airdropped to those who held RSIC inscriptions before block 840,000.

With a total token supply of 21 billion and a burn of 36 million, GENESIS presents a unique opportunity for investors and traders alike. CoinW users will soon have the chance to participate in the growing ecosystem surrounding this innovative token.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent RSIC prize pool has been up for grabs from April 22, 2024, at 19:00 to April 27, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About GENESIS

RSIC distributed 21,000 inscriptions for free to the Ordinals community two months ago. Currently, their 8th inscription, GENESIS, is being airdropped by the project team to those who held RSIC inscriptions before 840,000 blocks.