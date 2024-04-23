Al-Kuwari Meets Ceos Of Morgan Stanley, Jpmorgan Chase And Global Infrastructure Partners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer and co-president, James P Gorman and Daniel Simkowitz in New York recently. In New York, al-Kuwari, also held a bilateral meeting with Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Al-Kuwari also met in New York Adebayo Ogunlesi, chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners. During the meetings, a wide range of topics pertaining to common interests were discussed, with particular focus on issues relating to finance and economy.

