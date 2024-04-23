Al-Kuwari Meets Ceos Of Morgan Stanley, Jpmorgan Chase And Global Infrastructure Partners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer and co-president, James P Gorman and Daniel Simkowitz in New York recently. In New York, al-Kuwari, also held a bilateral meeting with Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Al-Kuwari also met in New York Adebayo Ogunlesi, chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners. During the meetings, a wide range of topics pertaining to common interests were discussed, with particular focus on issues relating to finance and economy.
MENAFN23042024000067011011ID1108129138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.