Amir Holds Meeting With President Of Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a meeting with President of the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban presidential palace in Dhaka on Tuesday.

At the outset of the meeting, the President of Bangladesh expressed a warm welcome to HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, hailing the constructive cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed thanks to the President of Bangladesh for the warm reception and hospitality, looking forward to developing the bilateral relations in all areas for the benefit of both friendly countries and peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing and promoting them in various fields, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On Bangladesh's side, the meeting was attended by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Hasan Mahmud, HE State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu, and senior officials.

HE the President of Bangladesh hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation. (QNA)

