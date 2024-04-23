MENAFN - 3BL) Whirlpool Corporation recently hosted 30 youths with Youth Solutions, Inc. Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG) from Benton Harbor High School to participate in a hands-on "Grill Empire" simulation. Informed by company observations, Whirlpool Corp. developed the supply and demand game to demonstrate how to solve problems collectively.

JMG youth and their Whirlpool Corp. mentors used model grills made out of LEGOs and were tasked with creating a process to plan, sell, and ship products to consumers. The "Grill Empire" experience was a chefs-kiss success that brought mentorship, process improvement, and project-based learning together.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.

View original content here.