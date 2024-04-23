IBM: Creating, Enhancing, And Restoring Habitats To Support Biodiversity

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in the IBM 2023 Impact Report

Pollinators are critical for maintaining a diverse ecosystem, and they are fundamental for food production.

That's why IBM established a global program involving creating, enhancing, and restoring pollinator habitats. Andrea Sarudi, from IBM Corporate Environmental Affairs, worked with IBMers to implement 50 pollinator gardens at IBM locations globally from 2021 to 2023. One such garden involved replacing grass with flower beds in Bogota, Colombia's capital. This and other pollinator projects required different strategies according to each location and they help not only bees but also flies, moths, butterflies, wasps, beetles, hummingbirds and even bats and small mammals.

By the end of 2023, IBM established 70 pollinator gardens across 26 countries, surpassing the goal of 50.

Learn more about IBM's commitment to creating, enhancing, and restoring habitats to support biodiversity in the 2023 Impact Report