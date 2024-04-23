Skill Building: Research Office Offering Memorial Community Free Access To IBM Digital Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by the Memorial University Gazette
As technology advances and industries evolve, skill building is integral to any student or professional's toolkit.
It can sometimes feel daunting to keep up. You might wonder: am I communicating effectively? What is ChatGPT? Should I be using it at work or school?
Thanks to a partnership with IBM Canada, the Memorial community now can access a free, digital training program, IBM SkillsBuild .
Continue reading here .
MENAFN23042024007202015466ID1108129121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.