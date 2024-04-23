Albertsons Companies' Vons Store Partners With Local Southern California Artist For Earth Month Mural

(MENAFN
- 3BL) For Albertsons Companies, Earth Month is every month. That's why we tapped local artist Eric Junker to combine his passion and unique style with our Recipe for ChangeTM initiative.
We're working together to make a positive impact in the communities we serve and the planet we all share.
See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
MENAFN23042024007202015466ID1108129116
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.