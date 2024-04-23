               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Albertsons Companies' Vons Store Partners With Local Southern California Artist For Earth Month Mural


4/23/2024 2:01:44 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) For Albertsons Companies, Earth Month is every month. That's why we tapped local artist Eric Junker to combine his passion and unique style with our Recipe for ChangeTM initiative.
We're working together to make a positive impact in the communities we serve and the planet we all share.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .

