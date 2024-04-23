Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Before Surat's Mukesh Dalal, THESE Mps Got Elected Unopposed In The Past

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mukesh Dalal was the latest candidate to have won a Lok Sabha seat unopposed. The rare occurrence took place after three decades in the parliamentary elections. He is also perhaps the first candidate from the BJP to have ever won a parliamentary poll unopposed.



The BJP's Mukesh Dalal has become the first candidate in the last 12 years to win a Lok Sabha election unopposed.

In addition, he could be the first BJP candidate to win a parliamentary election without facing any opposition.

After all other candidates withdrew from the race, Dalal was elected without opposition from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency today, according to a poll official. A day prior, Nilesh Kumbhani of the Congress lost his candidacy because the district returning officer initially discovered inconsistencies in the proposers' signatures.

This is the first victory of the BJP in the ongoing seven-phased Lok Sabha elections.



1951 Lok Sabha Elections

1. Anand Chand (Independent): Bilaspur

2. TA Ramalingam Chettiar (Congress): Coimbatore

3. T Sangana (Congress): Rayagada-Phulbani

4. Krishna Charya Joshi (Congress): Yadgir

5. Major General HS Himmasinhji (Congress): Halar



1957 Lok Sabha Elections

6. D Satyanarayana Raju (Congress): Rajamundry

7.

Sangam Lakshmi Bai (Congress): Vicarabad

8.

Bijoy Chandra Bhagawati (Congress): Darrang

9.

Mangrubabu Uike (Congress): Mandla

10.

HJ Siddananjappa (Congress): Hassan

1962 Lok Sabha Elections

11. Manabendra Shah (Congress): Tehri Garhwal

12. TT Krishnamachari (Congress): Tiruchendur

13. Harekrushna Mahtab (Congress): Angul

1967 Lok Sabha Elections



14. Kanuri Lakshmana Rao (Congress): Vijayawada

15. R Brahma (Congress): Kokrajhar

16. Mohammad Shafi Qureshi (Congress): Anantnag

17. Kushok Bakula Rinpoche (Congress): Ladkah

18. Senayangba Chubatoshi Jamir or SC Jamir (NNO): Nagaland

1971 Lok Sabha Elections

19. PM Sayeed (Congress): Lakshadweep

1977 Lok Sabha Elections

20. Rinchin Khandu Khimre (Congress): Arunachal West

21. Chatra Bahadur Chhetri (Congress): Sikkim



1980 Lok Sabha Elections

Farooq Abdullah (JKNC): Srinagar



1989 Lok Sabha Elections

Mohammad Shafi Bhat (JKNC): Srinagar

