Sunita Kejriwal Wishes For Jailed Delhi CM's Better Health At Hanuman Temple In Connaught Place (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, paid a visit to Prachin Hanuman Mandir. As she was leaving the temple, Sunita Kejriwal declared that she and the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be back shortly. She said, "May 'Hanuman Baba' give wisdom and prosperity to all. May 'Hanuman Baba' take away everyone's trouble and mine too. I will come back with sir (Arvind Kejriwal) soon."

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the party said, "On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, Arvind Kejriwal's wife

@KejriwalSunita

visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to see Sankatmochak Bajrang Bali. Sunita Kejriwal ji wished for better health of Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal

and a bright future for all the people of Delhi."

Since Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy scam case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal has taken the lead on behalf of her husband.

Following Arvind Kejriwal's detention by the ED in March of this year, Sunita Kejriwal has assumed an increasingly active role, from shouting out at the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attending INDIA bloc rallies.

A few days ago, Sunita Kejriwal alleged that her husband was denied insulin for diabetes in Tihar jail because“they want to kill" him. While addressing an INDIA bloc rally in Jharkhand capital, she said that Tihar authorities were "lying" about specialist doctors examining Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jailed CM's wife also alleged that he was being denied insulin for diabetes as "they want to kill" him.

