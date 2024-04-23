MP Congress Leader Arun Yadav Hits Out At Ex-Colleague Suresh Pachouri

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Arun Yadav on Tuesday hit out at his former party colleague Suresh Pachouri saying that the latter is a leader of his loyalists only.

Former minister Yadav alleged that the Congress weakened under Pachouri's leadership in Madhya Pradesh.

He claimed Pachouri used to deny tickets to genuine party workers and used to push his loyalists' name.

Addressing a public rally in Itarsi (under Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat), Yadav said, "When Pachouri was state Congress chief, we were not allowed to visit anywhere without his permission. He led the party like a dictator."

He also took a jibe at Pachouri saying the latter was three-time Rajya Sabha MP without contesting an election. "He contested two elections in his political career so far and lost, but represented the Rajya Sabha thrice," Yadav said in Itarsi, the home town of Pachouri.

Pachouri, who was Madhya Pradesh Congress President from 2008 to 2011 and was a three-time Rajya Sabha MP before it, resigned from the party and joined the BJP last month.

Pachouri's switching to the BJP was a major setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He was considered close to the Congress high command and the Gandhi family.