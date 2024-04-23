Nagpur School Management Faces Action In Poll Code Violation Complaint Against Union Minister Gadkari

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, April 23 (IANS) Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer has initiated action against the management of a school for allegedly allowing the use of its students in the poll campaign of BJP's Nagpur Lok Sabha candidate, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, officials said on Tuesday.

The action came after state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe lodged a complaint with the CEO and Election Commission against Union Minister Gadkari for the alleged use of school students in his poll event, thus violating the model code of conduct.

"We welcome the state CEO for taking cognisance of our complaint and initiating action against the Director of NSVM Fulwari School. However, when will the CEO take action against the BJP candidate Gadkari who has flouted the poll code?" Londhe asked.

As per the April 3 complaint to the CEO, on April 1, students of the prestigious NSVM Fulwari School, a privately run and government-aided institution, had reportedly been drawn in to welcome Gadkari at his election rally held at Vaishali Nagar between 12-1 pm.

"Making use of school children for political propaganda is wrong and is in complete violation of the election code of conduct and violative of the ECI's clear directives which were ignored by the BJP and its candidate," Londhe said.

As per the CEO's letter of April 23 addressed to Londhe, the poll body had summoned school Director Murlidhar Pavnikar and after his oral and written submissions, found his complicity in the matter. It has now referred the matter to the Education Officer for appropriate action against Pavnikar as per the rules.