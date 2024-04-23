(MENAFN- Baystreet) Parex Resources Inc.

Stocks in Play

4/23/2024 - 10:05 AM EST - U.S. Gold Corp. : Is reminding its stockholders that it is holding its Annual General Meeting on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 9:00am MT. The AGM will be held virtually. Shareholders will be able to login and participate in the AGM using the following details:

Event: U.S. Gold Corp. Annual General Meeting

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 9:00am MT

Location: Virtual – login details available at: or access the audio-only conference call by calling 877-407-3088 (Toll Free) or +1-877-407-3088 (International) U.S. Gold Corp. shares N are trading up 3 cents at $4.12.



