Russian Military Attacks Dnipro District, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military fired missiles at the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring four people.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy attacked the Dnipro district. Preliminary, four people were injured in the missile attack. They are three men - 34, 48, and 70 years old, and a 72-year-old woman," informed Lysak. Read also:
According to him, all the injured were hospitalized in moderate condition.
In addition, two fires occurred as a result of the attack. The information is being clarified.
As reported, several explosions were heard during the air raid in Dnipro.
