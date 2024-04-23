Tensions Rise In Ukraine's Eastern Frontlines As Russians Trying To Seize Ivanivske, Push Toward Chasiv Yar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on the eastern front has somewhat worsened in recent days as the Russian invasion forces are attempting to capture the village of Ivanivske and the outskirts of Bohdanivka, to break through toward the town of Chasiv Yar.

That's according to Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, in the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults near Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

"The invaders are trying at all costs to capture the village of Ivanivske and the outskirts of Bohdanivka, to break through toward Chasiv Yar, where our soldiers, at the cost of titanic efforts, have been able to hold back the enemy for more than 24 hours and stabilize the situation in the area," the spokesman said.

Russia steps up strikes and information pressure against Kharkiv to make people flee - ISW

Voloshyn noted that the situation on the eastern front has worsened a bit but saw no major changes in recent days: "The hottest axes are currently those of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka. The situation in the hostility zone is complex, but controlled by our Defense Forces. In certain areas and directions, the enemy does not stop trying to storm the positions of our defenders, employing both artillery, tanks, drones of various types, and aviation."

In particular, in the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynivka, and Yasnohorodivka. In this area, the enemy somewhat reduced the number of massive attacks toward Berdychi, instead trying to bypass the village from the direction of Ocheretyne.

In the Novopavlivka axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane. According to the spokesman, the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses 20 times during the day. Also, the enemy continues to storm the Krasnohorivka area, deploying assault groups with no apparent success.

37,961 people are considered missing under special circumstances, more than 2,000 of them are children

In the Lyman axis, Russian invaders executed 19 unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Serebryanske forestry and the settlements of Nadiia and Novoyehorivka in Luhansk region, as well as Terny and Torske in Donetsk region.

The enemy ran no offensive operations in the Kupiansk direction.

Voloshyn noted that all attempts by the Russian army to advance are suppressed by the Ukrainian defenders destroying a large amount of Russian military hardware.

According to the spokesman, weapons and military equipment, which should arrive soon from international partners, will influence the situation along the entire frontline.

"This will provide an opportunity to improve and change the situation both in the Bakhmut axis and in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas. This will also contribute to changes along the entire line of battle as it will help achieve a technological advantage over the enemy, in particular, in terms of high-tech weapons. This is, first of all, about setting up conditions for seizing a strategic initiative," Voloshyn emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's overall combat losses as of April 23 stood at 461,060. In the past day alone, 800 Russian invaders were either killed or wounded in action.

Also, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,241 enemy tanks (+5 in the past day), 13,916 (+12) armored fighting vehicles, 11,765 (+29) artillery systems, 1,046 MLR systems, 769 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 348 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,407 (+23) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,117 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 15,845 (+33) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,936 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine