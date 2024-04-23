KRCS Sends 26 Trucks Loaded With 675 Tons Of Food To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) sent on Tuesday 26 trucks loaded with 675 tons of food and nutritional materials to the Gaza Strip through Jordanian lands.

In a statement for KUNA, KRCS Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer said that this campaign aims to aid the Palestinian people in Gaza and to lift their suffering.

He pointed out that KRCS will not stop aiding the Palestinian people in light of the rising numbers of refugees and injured people due to the Israeli aggression.

Al-Sayer noted that these campaigns come under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah within the framework of Kuwait's continuous support for the Palestinian people. (end)

