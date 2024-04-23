More Than 34,000 Palestinians Killed Amid Gaza Violence - Authorities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 23 (KUNA) -- Some 34,183 Palestinians have been killed and more than 77,000 injured since an Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip began in October, the Palestinian enclave's health authorities said on Tuesday.

These casualties came after Israeli occupation forces committed more than 3,000 "massacres" since the violence began, with some 14,778 children, 30 of them starved to death, and 9,752 women among the victims, according to a Gaza's media office report.

In more statistics, some 5,000 Palestinians, 310 of them healthcare personnel, were detained since the violence began, added the report, showing that some 181 government buildings have been destroyed amid continued Israeli aerial bombardments. (end)

