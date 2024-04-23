Jordan Armed Forces Join Other Countries In Conducting Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces Tuesday conducted seven airdrops of humanitarian and relief aid with the participation of other countries to several sites in northern Gaza.The Jordanian Armed Forces sent one plane, the USA sent four, Egypt sent one and Germany sent one to the embattled Gaza Strip.The Jordanian Armed Forces said they will continue sending humanitarian and medical via the Marka Airport towards Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport or through airdrops on Gaza or ground aid convoys.The Jordanian Armed Forces conducted 87 Jordanian airdrops on Gaza and joined 209 international airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged enclave on October 7.