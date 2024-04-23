AOC Gaming and Esports Association, Ghana Forge Partnership to Elevate Esports Infrastructure.

(MENAFN- Abed Communications) Esports Association, Ghana proudly announces its strategic partnership with AOC Gaming, a leading provider of cutting-edge gaming display technology, to propel the esports landscape in the region to new heights. The collaboration aims to foster the growth of esports in Ghana by providing top-of-the-line gaming monitors from AOC Gaming to support local gaming communities and competitive scenes.



Esports has emerged as a global phenomenon, and Ghana is no exception to the fervour surrounding competitive gaming. Recognizing the potential and passion within the Ghanaian esports community, AOC Gaming has joined forces with the Esports Association, Ghana, to contribute towards the development of a robust esports infrastructure.



As part of this partnership, AOC Gaming monitors that boast cutting-edge technology was sponsored for the event, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience. These monitors are meticulously designed to meet the exacting standards of professional gamers, ensuring optimal performance and visual clarity for both casual and competitive play. AOC Gaming monitors are the best suited for African Gaming Space. This sponsorship gesture cements AOC as Africa’s most preferred Esports Display with the highest refresh rate for the ultimate Gaming Experience. These monitors will be used for various gaming events across Ghana and will level up the playing experience for every esports athlete both amateur and professional players



"We are thrilled to partner with the Esports Association, Ghana, in their mission to nurture and expand the esports ecosystem in the region," said Pankaj Budhiraja, Category Manager at TPV Technology Gulf (AOC & Philips Monitor). "Our top-of-the-line gaming monitors are a testament to our commitment to providing gamers with the tools they need to excel. By collaborating with the Esports Association, Ghana, we aim to empower local esports enthusiasts and contribute to the flourishing gaming culture in Ghana and Africa as a whole."



The Esports Association, Ghana, is equally excited about the collaboration. "This partnership with AOC Gaming marks a significant milestone for the esports community in Ghana. The support of industry leaders like AOC Gaming is crucial in elevating the standard of esports in our country. With their cutting-edge gaming monitors, we anticipate a positive impact on the gaming experience for players across the nation," commented Kwesi Hayford, President at the Esports Association, Ghana.



This collaboration aligns with AOC Gaming's mission to provide top-quality gaming equipment and contribute to the global esports ecosystem. By supporting the Esports Association, Ghana, AOC Gaming aims to play a pivotal role in the advancement of esports in the region.





MENAFN23042024005555012260ID1108128330