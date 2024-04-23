(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 April 2024: Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India’s leading life insurers has crossed Rs. 1 Lakh Cr in Assets under Management (AUM). In less than three years, the Company has doubled its AUM from Rs. 50,000 Crore (Aug’21) to Rs. 1,00,000 Cr. This increase has been fuelled by strong growth in Individual New Business premium (IWNBP) income and superior investment performance.

Commenting on this occasion, Venky Iyer, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata AIA, said, “The doubling of our AUM in less than 3 years, is a testimony to the trust reposed by our consumers in our innovative solutions and service experience, the support of our agents & partners and the benchmark beating performance of our investment team. We will continue to work towards financially securing our consumers and fulfilling their aspirations, enabling them to be Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar”.

Tata AIA achieved an industry-leading Performance in Persistency (based on premium) by ranking #1 in 4 cohorts (13th, 25th, 37th, 61st month) in Q3, FY24. The company’s leadership in Persistency validates the continued trust that Tata AIA consumers repose in the brand, having chosen to renew their policy year after year. Regular payment of premium is very important as it ensures that consumers stay covered and enjoy benefits over the policy term.

The Claims Settlement ratio also improved to 99.19% as of Dec-23 on a trailing 12-month basis growing by 0.71%.

Tata AIA's investment philosophy reflects an unwavering commitment to policyholders, focusing on delivering superior, consistent, and risk-adjusted long-term returns, driven by a bottom-up stock-picking strategy. Notably, 91% of the rated Asset Under Management (AUM) of Tata AIA is rated 4 star or 5 stars on a 5-year basis as of March 31, 2024, by Morningstar Ratings*. Notably, the funds have outperformed their benchmark over different time periods, as is evident from the table below:

Tata AIA Funds AUM

(Rs. Cr) 1 Yr Return % 1 Yr Benchmark Return % 5 Yr Return % 5 Yr Benchmark Return %

Multi Cap Fund 5,299.59 49.60% 36.69% 26.67% 15.53%

Top 200 Fund 1,663.34 48.59% 36.69% 25.63% 15.53%

India Consumption Fund 1,508.42 52.56% 36.69% 25.18% 15.53%

Emerging Opportunities Fund 997.77 66.08% 57.43% N.A. N.A.

Note: Data as on March 31, 2024

