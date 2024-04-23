IMD appoints David Bach as its next President

(MENAFN- A Communications) David Bach, IMD’s Dean of Innovation and Programs and Rio Tinto Chair in Stakeholder Engagement, has been appointed as the institute’s next President, effective 1 September 2024.

A former deputy Dean at the Yale School of Management and one of the main architects of the Global Network for Advanced Management, Bach was selected after a global search to replace current President, Jean-François Manzoni, who is stepping down this year.

The search for candidates, which began in October 2023 after IMD announced its leadership transition plans, was overseen by a special committee comprised of board members, faculty and senior staff. The Supervisory Board unanimously voted for Bach’s appointment based on the committee’s recommendation.

“I am humbled and excited to have the opportunity to lead the IMD community forward in the coming years,” Bach said. “I am confident we will continue to innovate at the forefront of executive education, degree programs, and thought leadership in an age when the expectations for organizations and their leaders are greater than ever.”

“IMD is a special and highly-respected institution, unique among business schools with its academic model and commitment to real learning and real impact. It is a true honor to take up the reins of leadership, and I look forward to working with the entire IMD community to build on our rich heritage, accelerate our innovation efforts, and thereby broaden and deepen our impact.”

Bach, who earned an undergraduate degree from Yale and a PhD in political science from the University of California at Berkeley, joined IMD in 2020 after leading the successful expansion of the Yale School of Management’s degree program portfolio and the creation of Yale Center Beijing. Prior to his eight-year stint at Yale, he served as Dean of Programs at IE Business School in Madrid.

“On behalf of the Search Committee and Supervisory Board, I would like to congratulate David on his appointment, which followed an exhaustive recruitment process with several very strong internal and external candidates. David’s track record, vision, innovative spirit, and aptitude for leadership are well known to our community, and we are excited to work with him as we continue to transform IMD for the future,” said IMD Chairman Michel Demaré.

Manzoni, who will have served eight years in the role, steered IMD securely through the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoted its strategic focus, and delivered a successful transformation of its programs and research portfolio to deliver record performance and a doubling in size of the institution. He also reinforced IMD’s identity as a unique practice-oriented academic institution, resulting in IMD’s 2023 accreditation as a university institute.

“Through Jean-François’ dynamic, innovative, and successful tenure, IMD has positioned itself to lead in the future of global executive education, degree programs, and research. We are deeply grateful for his dedication and steadfast resolve at a time when many educational institutions faced unprecedented disruption and uncertainty,” Demaré said.

Manzoni, who will continue his distinguished career as a member of IMD faculty, said: “Serving IMD and its various communities over the last eight years has been an honor and a privilege, and I feel a deep sense of gratitude toward IMD’s alumni, staff, faculty, corporate partners as well as foundation and supervisory board members for their unwavering support and confidence over these years.

I am delighted that the Board chose David Bach as IMD’s next President. Since joining us in the spring of 2020, David has been willing and able to successfully take on growing leadership responsibilities, earning universal respect along the way. I wish him great success in his new role, and I look forward to returning to the faculty ranks and to supporting David and IMD’s new leadership team in that capacity.”





