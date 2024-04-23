Today market analysis on behalf of Milad Azar Market Analyst at XTB MENA

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 23rd April 2024



The GCC stock markets stabilized to a certain extent as geopolitical tensions in the region eased and investor sentiment improved. However, some risks remain as traders look to US data and monetary policy expectations.



The Saudi stock market recorded some volatility and could continue to face some risks although it remained relatively stable. Sector performances were mixed with leading stocks moving in different directions. Uncertainty around geopolitical developments and oil performance could weigh on sentiment.



The Dubai stock market continued to see downside risks although it stabilized to a certain extent. A resurgence in geopolitical risks could further weigh on the market.



The Abu Dhabi stock market remained on a decline, with retreating oil prices weighing on performance. Further losses in oil markets could exacerbate investor sentiment after a long period of price corrections.



The Qatari stock market experienced a positive day, spurred by gains in the banking sector. While the market rebounded slightly, it remained on a downtrend and could see additional price corrections.





MENAFN23042024006667014463ID1108128318