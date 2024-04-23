Fine Hygienic Holding Unveils Fine Tissues Revamped Website

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan - April 23, 2024) — Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, is thrilled to announce the launch of Fine tissues newly revamped website. The redesigned online platform aims to provide an enhanced user experience while showcasing the company's wide range of products.

With this new bilingual website, customers can now easily navigate through a modern and intuitive interface, enabling them to quickly find information on its various tissue products, including Fine Sterilized Facial Tissues, Paper Towels, and Toilet Paper as well as buy their favorite products easily online.

Yahyah Pandor, Chief Information & Digital Officer at Fine Hygienic Holding, commented on the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our revamped website, which focuses on providing an enhanced user experience and improved accessibility. With our fresh design and streamlined navigation, customers can easily navigate our wide range of tissue products and find the perfect ones that meet their needs.”

In addition to improving customer experience, Fine Tissues’ redesigned website showcases FHH’s dedication to sustainability initiatives. Visitors can now learn more about the company’s eco-friendly practices and initiatives to reduce environmental impact throughout its production processes.





