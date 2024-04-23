Future Forward: Gearing Up for BNI UAE's Expo of Breakthrough Opportunities

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) 23rd April 2024, Dubai, The UAE: Business Network International (BNI®) UAE, the world's largest business networking and referral organization, is excited to break through the third edition of BNI UAE’s Expo 2024, a significant flagship event including professionals and veterans inspiring through their breakthrough journeys, schedule on April 27, 2024, at the Jafza One Convention Centre, Dubai.



With "Breakthrough" as its exclusive theme, the expo provides exceptional networking opportunities and highlights new avenues for business growth, thus supporting entrepreneurship and business expansion. The event will bring keynote speakers including Bharat Daga, Executive Director of BNI Pune and Y P Lai, representing BNI South Asia (Thailand and the Philippines) who will provide valuable insights on leveraging networking for business growth and offer strategies for professional success, making it a worthwhile and value-adding event for all attendees.



According to the UAE's recent statistics, SMEs contribute 63.5 % to the non-oil GDP. It is forecasted that there will be 1 million SMEs in the UAE by the year 2030. At its core, the BNI UAE’s Expo 2024 encourages businesses in the UAE to transcend conventional boundaries and explore new horizons.



This event marks the continuation of BNI UAE's longstanding tradition of over 19 years, building a dynamic community of more than 1,200 members who have together created businesses worth over 2.5 Billion AED. BNI's dedication to promoting professional growth is evident in its extensive network, which includes 29 interconnected chapters throughout the region.



In anticipation of the expo, Bijay Rajnikantt Shah, the BNI National Director for UAE, expressed his enthusiasm stating, “We can proudly say that BNI UAE has been a catalyst for SME growth in the UAE for almost two decades. We provide powerful platforms, fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that fuels innovation and propels the UAE's economic transformation. We are dedicated to exceeding these results, empowering entrepreneurs and business owners to forge meaningful connections and propel their ventures to the forefront of their industries through collaboration.”



This year’s expo is especially noteworthy for featuring two eminent keynote speakers, Bharat Daga and Y P Lai, whose insights are eagerly anticipated by the entrepreneurial community. Daga, renowned for his session, 'It starts with you’ while Y P Lai will speak to the gathering on ‘The Power of Power Teams’. Attendees will learn actionable strategies to enhance their business presence and forge longstanding and mutually beneficial connections.



The BNI UAE’s Expo 2024 will host over 700 attendees and 80 exhibitors as it offers a comprehensive platform for professionals to showcase their brands, network with industry leaders, and explore new horizons for expansion. Attendees can look forward to an expansive agenda, including panel discussions on pertinent business challenges and opportunities and an awards ceremony celebrating the remarkable achievements within the BNI community.





